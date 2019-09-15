Chemical Bank Has Trimmed Masco (MAS) Stake By $729,105; SIYATA MOBILE ORDINARY SHARES (SYATF) Shorts Lowered By 99.66%

Chemical Bank decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 70.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chemical Bank sold 18,695 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Chemical Bank holds 7,927 shares with $311,000 value, down from 26,622 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $12.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 2.04 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

SIYATA MOBILE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SYATF) had a decrease of 99.66% in short interest. SYATF’s SI was 400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 99.66% from 116,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.341. About 1,100 shares traded. Siyata Mobile Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYATF) has 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications systems for trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars, and others. The company has market cap of $42.71 million. It develops and provides vehicle mounted communications platform over advanced 3G and 4G mobile networks, under the Uniden Cellular brand. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.51 million for 15.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $4800 highest and $4700 lowest target. $47.50’s average target is 9.95% above currents $43.2 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James.