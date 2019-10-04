Chemical Bank Has Trimmed Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake as Valuation Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Rnc Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 8,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 16,798 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 25,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.08. About 1.43M shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Produ; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 08/03/2018 – CITY DEVELOPMENTS LTD CTDM.Sl – INTEREST HOLDINGS OF CDL CONSTELLATION AND TIDR IN SUMANG WALK PROPERTY PROJECT ARE 60% AND 40% RESPECTIVELY; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 4,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,259 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32 million, down from 63,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $114.01. About 1.56M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 22,642 shares to 805,927 shares, valued at $43.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 41,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 13.70 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 18,814 shares to 29,862 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Communication Service (VOX) by 3,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

