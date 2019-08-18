Chemical Bank Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Stake; Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Chemical Bank increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 3.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemical Bank acquired 3,454 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Chemical Bank holds 94,179 shares with $17.89M value, up from 90,725 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $933.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 8.01% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and a curved iPhone screen, @markgurman reports…; 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options

Among 4 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Campbell Soup has $4300 highest and $30 lowest target. $37’s average target is -13.23% below currents $42.64 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CPB in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Bank of America. See Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $41.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Tigress Financial Rating: Sell Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $34 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $214.57’s average target is 3.91% above currents $206.5 stock price. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Daiwa Securities has “Buy” rating and $229 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $18000 target in Friday, July 19 report. Bank of America maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $220 target. Monness maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, March 22. Monness has “Buy” rating and $220 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi has 2.95% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,920 shares. Polar Llp owns 901,813 shares. Amp Capital invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Somerset Ltd accumulated 10,703 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,513 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested in 4.26% or 136,657 shares. Insight 2811 has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,632 shares. Weiss Asset LP owns 1,154 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Llc holds 247,157 shares or 2.99% of its portfolio. Parkside Fin National Bank reported 29,334 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfe Investment Counsel has 4.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,425 shares. Truepoint holds 0.42% or 25,779 shares in its portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De has 36,103 shares. Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Chemical Bank decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 70,184 shares to 1.37M valued at $73.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) stake by 4,145 shares and now owns 54,407 shares. Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 935,801 shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Keith R. McLoughlin Named Interim CEO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell’s CEO Denise Morrison Steps Down as Consumer Tastes Shift (Video); 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–3rd Update; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Denise Morrison Retires–5th Update; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg