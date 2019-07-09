Chemical Bank Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Its Caretrust Reit Com (CTRE) Holding

Chemical Bank increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemical Bank acquired 251 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Chemical Bank holds 6,311 shares with $11.24M value, up from 6,060 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $978.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.24. About 3.96M shares traded or 0.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE) stake by 169.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 26,738 shares as Caretrust Reit Inc Com (CTRE)’s stock rose 14.53%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 42,530 shares with $998,000 value, up from 15,792 last quarter. Caretrust Reit Inc Com now has $2.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 504,743 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 66.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased Cumulus Media Inc stake by 265,666 shares to 674,302 valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) stake by 17,126 shares and now owns 24,888 shares. Teradyne Inc (Prn) was reduced too.

Chemical Bank decreased Dowdupont Inc stake by 70,184 shares to 1.37 million valued at $73.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 9,613 shares and now owns 122,961 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

