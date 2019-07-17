Chemical Bank Has Lowered Its Neogen (NEOG) Holding; Martin & Company Lifted Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Stake

Chemical Bank decreased Neogen Corp (NEOG) stake by 40.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemical Bank sold 6,648 shares as Neogen Corp (NEOG)’s stock declined 3.14%. The Chemical Bank holds 9,924 shares with $569,000 value, down from 16,572 last quarter. Neogen Corp now has $3.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.08. About 192,018 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 17.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.96% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG); 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 23C

Martin & Company Inc increased Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) stake by 29.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Martin & Company Inc acquired 9,080 shares as Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Martin & Company Inc holds 40,020 shares with $5.32M value, up from 30,940 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp. now has $9.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.25% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.57. About 979,165 shares traded or 31.16% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL TO INCLUDE GOOGLE ASSISTANT IN SOME APPLIANCES; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Michigan Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 16/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By $0.05; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Fitch: Whirlpool’s Ratings Unaffected by Pending Sale of Its Embraco Compressor Business

Chemical Bank increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 251 shares to 6,311 valued at $11.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) stake by 5,350 shares and now owns 9,250 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was raised too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.23 million activity. The insider HERBERT JAMES L sold 10,262 shares worth $632,159. $313,233 worth of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) was sold by PARNELL JACK C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold NEOG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 46.50 million shares or 0.74% more from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com owns 25,733 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Incorporated stated it has 368,232 shares. 19,415 were reported by Azimuth Mgmt Limited Company. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 5,012 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 17,875 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 9,965 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 56,187 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell reported 0.03% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) for 282 shares. 31,112 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Smithfield Tru Co has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Fred Alger Management Inc has invested 0.28% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG). Ameriprise Fincl owns 573,307 shares. Chem Bank & Trust has invested 0.06% in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Raymond James Fincl Service has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Brinker invested in 0.05% or 9,377 shares. Mariner Llc invested in 2,810 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 31,713 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Greenhaven Assocs reported 2.83M shares. Fincl Architects invested 0.19% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Virtu Ltd holds 0.04% or 4,842 shares. Secor Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 4,414 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 744,260 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Landscape Cap Ltd invested in 0.16% or 12,849 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc reported 5,152 shares. Highlander Management Limited Com holds 0.23% or 2,789 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 3,400 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity. $379,921 worth of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) was sold by JOHNSTON MICHAEL F.

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. The stock has “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 30. Longbow upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, May 10 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, January 30.