Chemical Bank Has Decreased Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $438,216; Market Valuation Declined; Excalibur Management Holding in Verizon (VZ) Upped by $300,015

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.57M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 18/04/2018 – Verizon Names K. Guru Gowrappan as Oath President and Oper Chief; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L S Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brookstone Mngmt reported 56,597 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Llc has 49,645 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 2.07M shares stake. First Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Grandfield & Dodd Lc holds 6,706 shares. Ami Asset Corporation reported 8,887 shares. Aspiriant Limited Company has 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 27,558 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1.65 million shares. 238,117 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Lc. 65,580 are held by Cohen Lawrence B. Washington Trust Com reported 319,462 shares. St Germain D J Company holds 1.55% or 240,415 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Counsel owns 46,104 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. 5.16M were accumulated by Beutel Goodman.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx stated it has 11,339 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bankshares reported 2,382 shares stake. Moreover, Wms Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,339 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.21% or 243,413 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Management stated it has 34,722 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cape Ann National Bank invested 0.28% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Citizens Northern owns 1.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,866 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 1.26% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Edgestream Prtn LP owns 17,083 shares. Moreover, National Bank has 0.38% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,498 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 38,395 shares. Meridian Counsel has 2.46% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fayez Sarofim Commerce holds 0.01% or 13,931 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Management accumulated 0% or 1,804 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 66,000 shares.

