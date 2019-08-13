Chemical Bank Has Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $522,504; Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holding Lifted by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 8,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 126,837 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, down from 135,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.13. About 5.70 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 14,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 39,867 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 billion, up from 25,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 208,256 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 14.28% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 56 shares to 1,640 shares, valued at $38.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Life Storage Inc by 16,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,268 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 793,676 are owned by Wellington Group Llp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 10,712 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 9,753 shares. Eagle Asset Management owns 306,227 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 361,596 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0% or 60,535 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 35,450 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Cardinal Cap Management Ltd Liability Ct invested in 1.56 million shares or 1.38% of the stock. Fj Mgmt Limited Co has 1.37M shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Pacific Ridge Cap Prns Ltd Com owns 27,530 shares. Automobile Association has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). First Republic Invest reported 11,015 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc accumulated 12,896 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,780 activity.

More notable recent Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Additions to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “We Did The Math KRE Can Go To $60 – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pacific Premier Bank: An Unknown Bank With High Growth Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,890 were accumulated by Stoneridge Invest Prns Limited Co. Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 15,279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.16% or 5,112 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt Co has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 73,620 shares. 20.68M are owned by Franklin Res Inc. Hartline Inv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,467 shares. 90,232 were accumulated by Ledyard Commercial Bank. Sol Mgmt invested in 0.25% or 15,454 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 3.31 million shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iowa National Bank & Trust invested in 1.68% or 61,886 shares. Hillswick Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 173,212 shares or 6.81% of the stock. Paw Cap holds 12,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth LP reported 24,168 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 246,976 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,454 shares to 94,179 shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.