Chemical Bank Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position By $2.95 Million; Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Shorts Increased By 8.9%

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) had an increase of 8.9% in short interest. NXGN’s SI was 1.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.9% from 1.83M shares previously. With 281,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s short sellers to cover NXGN’s short positions. The SI to Nextgen Healthcare Inc’s float is 4.18%. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 192,343 shares traded. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has declined 16.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.95% the S&P500.

Chemical Bank decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 34.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chemical Bank sold 8,116 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Chemical Bank holds 15,471 shares with $5.63M value, down from 23,587 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $217.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $386.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 11/04/2018 – BOEING & SIAEC ALSO FINALIZE PACTS FOR BAPAS TO ENTER FULL OPS; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 06/04/2018 – American: Boeing 787-8s Will Replace 767-300s, Later 787-9 Deliveries Will Replace Airbus A330-300s and Older 777-200s; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website

Among 2 analysts covering NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. NextGen Healthcare has $1600 highest and $1500 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is -0.26% below currents $15.54 stock price. NextGen Healthcare had 6 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 23.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. It has a 43.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud electronic health record and PM solution.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.51 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 9.25% above currents $386.89 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform” on Thursday, July 25. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

