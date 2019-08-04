Chemical Bank Has Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Interocean Capital Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake

Chemical Bank decreased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 6.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemical Bank sold 8,856 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Chemical Bank holds 126,837 shares with $7.50 million value, down from 135,693 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $229.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 28.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch

Interocean Capital Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 19.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Interocean Capital Llc acquired 20,615 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Interocean Capital Llc holds 125,002 shares with $11.90M value, up from 104,387 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 2.02M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Chemical Bank increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 251 shares to 6,311 valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,454 shares and now owns 94,179 shares. Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inr Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Biondo Invest Ltd Llc has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.25% or 1.23 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First American Financial Bank accumulated 108,402 shares. Wheatland holds 2.45% or 54,224 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stevens First Principles Invest invested 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Creative Planning reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Co invested in 0.21% or 7,797 shares. Horizon Invest Service Ltd Liability Company owns 6,039 shares. Hamel Associate invested in 94,632 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Wedgewood Prtn Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt holds 79,919 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd reported 45,937 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup.

Among 3 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Phillips 66 had 11 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 17. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $11700 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 15. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity. $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was bought by LOWE JOHN E.

Interocean Capital Llc decreased Siemens A G F Sponsored Adr 1 (SIEGY) stake by 68,691 shares to 138,859 valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Fund Consumer Discre Sele (XLY) stake by 11,681 shares and now owns 2,141 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.