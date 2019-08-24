Chemical Bank Has Cut Union Pac (UNP) Stake By $387,273; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Cohu, Inc. (COHU)

Chemical Bank decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 6.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemical Bank sold 2,319 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Chemical Bank holds 34,510 shares with $5.77M value, down from 36,829 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $112.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33 million shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING

Among 3 analysts covering Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cohu has $26 highest and $18.5 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 86.10% above currents $12.09 stock price. Cohu had 8 analyst reports since March 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. See Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) latest ratings:

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 14.30% above currents $159.98 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight”. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 13.

Chemical Bank increased Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 588 shares to 8,943 valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,128 shares and now owns 23,587 shares. Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $496.85 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity. $39,210 worth of stock was bought by Jones Jeffrey D on Thursday, August 8.

