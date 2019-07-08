Chemical Bank Has Cut Its Valero Energy (VLO) Stake by $605,388; Stock Price Declined; Hite Hedge Asset Management Raised Its Position in Parsley Energy (PE) by $421,762

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 70.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 7,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250,000, down from 10,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 03/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 14/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REIFNERY PLANS TO COMPLETE HYDROCRACKER RESTART BY WEEKEND; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 67.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 22,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,997 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 32,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 2.67 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY CEO: SPIN-OFF OF MINERAL UNIT `SOMETHING TO LOOK INTO’; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De holds 1.30 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.03% or 35,489 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 3,686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Adage Partners Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Natixis Advsrs LP owns 19,906 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 43,667 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 234,965 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested in 451 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 14,172 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 159,791 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Denali Advsrs Llc has invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The Massachusetts-based Redwood Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares to 558,118 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Midstream Partners Lp by 55,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension owns 0.15% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 464,723 shares. Synovus invested in 16,994 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dt Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 48,416 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 2.01 million shares. Gw Henssler Assoc has invested 1.28% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp has 0.9% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tuttle Tactical Management reported 9,642 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Intact Management reported 2,500 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 82,226 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Pinebridge LP holds 0.02% or 10,464 shares. California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,216 shares to 18,190 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

