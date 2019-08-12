Chemical Bank Has Cut Its Stake in Chemical Finl (CHFC) by $1.33 Million as Share Price Declined; Oge Energy (OGE) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (OGE) by 82.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 94,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 19,959 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, down from 114,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oge Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 1.07M shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q Net $55M; 27/04/2018 – OGE: OGE Launches Institute for Ethics in Government Learning Portal; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rev. OGE Energy And Sub Otlks To Negative; Rtgs Afrmd; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q Net $55M; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 09/04/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1st Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy 1Q EPS 27c

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 32,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 180.43% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03 million were reported by Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp. 315,701 are held by Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Principal Fin Grp owns 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 314,409 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 60,247 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 1.82M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 15,019 shares. Waddell Reed Financial reported 461,713 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bancshares reported 5.87% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group has 1.38 million shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 771,335 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 123,646 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Regions Financial owns 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 10,309 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. Provost David T had bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789 on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 was made by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13. $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) was bought by SHAFER THOMAS C.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.27M for 10.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.72% negative EPS growth.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 588 shares to 8,943 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 6,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chemical Financial Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation reports second quarter 2019 net income of $69.6 million, representing $0.96 of earnings per diluted share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Bancshares Na holds 2,000 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 75,092 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated reported 295,965 shares. Essex Financial stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 5,386 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Finemark Bancorporation Tru accumulated 8,880 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amer Gru reported 404,995 shares stake. 102,589 are held by Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability. 10,599 were reported by Carroll Finance Associate. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 12,778 shares. 383,609 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 261,686 shares. Highstreet Asset Management reported 85,966 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 292,336 shares.

More notable recent OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About OGE Energy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:OGE) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “OGE Energy Corp. reports earnings for 2018 and outlook for 2019 – PRNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OG&E Completes Acquisition of Shady Point Plant in Poteau Following FERC Approval – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Oklahoma Corporation Commission approves OG&E power plant acquisitions; 506 MW generating capacity to benefit customers – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OGE Energy Corp. Board approves Q1 2019 dividend; company names David E. Rainbolt to board of directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 368,925 shares to 384,059 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).