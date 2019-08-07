Chemical Bank Has Cut Its Neogen (NEOG) Stake by $378,936; Lkq (LKQ) Stake Has Boosted by Check Capital Management Inc

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Neogen Corp (NEOG) by 40.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 6,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.86% . The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, down from 16,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Neogen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $69.53. About 25,926 shares traded. Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) has declined 10.77% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOG News: 06/04/2018 – Hagedorn named Neogen VP of food safety operations; 06/04/2018 – Jerome Hagedorn Named Neogen VP of Food Safety Ops; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q Rev $95.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN 3Q SPLIT ADJ. EPS 32C; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TrueCar, Roadrunner Transportation, Eldorado Gold, Neogen, Ashford Hospita; 22/03/2018 – Neogen 3Q EPS 32c; 19/04/2018 – Neogen names Donofrio VP of Food Safety R&D; 22/03/2018 NEOGEN 3Q REV. $95.9M, EST. $97.9M; 22/03/2018 – NEOGEN CORP NEOG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; RATING HOLD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neogen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOG)

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82 million, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 608,123 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,216 shares to 18,190 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. NEOG’s profit will be $15.16 million for 59.94 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Neogen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.51 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.