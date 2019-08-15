Chemical Bank Has Cut Its Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $438,216 as Shares Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Increased Its Stake

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $171.09. About 1.57 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 7,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 26,010 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 18,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $193.36. About 1.21M shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) by 6,900 shares to 11,350 shares, valued at $559,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette Invests invested in 2.66% or 38,632 shares. Stearns Finance Svcs reported 1,287 shares. Leuthold Group Ltd stated it has 32,931 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 10,163 shares. Beacon Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 259 shares. Shoker Counsel holds 0.59% or 4,298 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 22,726 shares stake. Whitnell & Company holds 0.3% or 4,132 shares. First Republic Management invested in 66,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public has invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Puzo Michael J stated it has 1,125 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks invested in 0.29% or 291,324 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,081 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 92 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 2,640 shares to 81,125 shares, valued at $10.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,216 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability invested in 14,232 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Covington Cap invested in 0% or 25 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp owns 3,056 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Intrust Bank & Trust Na holds 0.17% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 3,879 shares. Partnervest Advisory Lc invested in 0.15% or 2,010 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 6,333 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Landscape Mngmt Lc invested in 4,798 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited, a California-based fund reported 50 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 6 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 2,831 shares. South State owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 100 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 69,227 shares. Ally Financial owns 6,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 7.30 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.