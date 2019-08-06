Chemical Bank Decreased Union Pac (UNP) Holding by $387,273 as Share Price Rose; As Twitter (TWTR) Share Value Rose, Holder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 1200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The hedge fund held 15,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 7.00M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 20/03/2018 – South River Technologies’ File Transfer Client First to Feature Advanced Endpoint Protection; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 06/03/2018 Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 14/03/2018 – Twitter shares have risen more than 63% since Jack Dorsey’s top lieutenant said he was leaving; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 34,510 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 36,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $167.05. About 491,333 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,216 shares to 18,190 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,730 shares to 36,730 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 207,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,784 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

