Chemical Bank Decreased Its Chevron (CVX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stock Price Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Increased Stake by $460,590

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 7,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 78,258 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, down from 86,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 8.55M shares traded or 42.94% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON EVP OF UPSTREAM JAY JOHNSON SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – SHELL, TOTAL, CHEVRON ARE BIDDERS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 19683.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3,561 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 18 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $127.14. About 1.53M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,881 shares to 23,604 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares to 241,035 shares, valued at $68.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 2,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Largo Medical Center announces new CFO – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

