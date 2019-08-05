Chemical Bank Decreased By $1.33 Million Its Chemical Finl (CHFC) Stake; Last Week TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Analysts

Chemical Bank decreased Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chemical Bank sold 32,370 shares as Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Chemical Bank holds 1.27 million shares with $52.08 million value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Chemical Finl Corp now has $3.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 201.42% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C

Among 5 analysts covering TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC PipeLines had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TCP in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. J.P. Morgan maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) on Monday, March 18 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 16. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 18. See TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $40 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $38 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $35 New Target: $38 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $33 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TC PipeLines, LP announces 2019 second quarter financial results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces second quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP announces first quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 151,313 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms TC PipeLines L.P. ‘BBB-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy) owns 1,000 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation has invested 0.4% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Focused Wealth Management holds 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) or 241 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0% or 18,284 shares. Oxbow Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,600 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag owns 10,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability stated it has 16,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). North Star Inv Management Corporation has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Glenmede Com Na owns 75,113 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Stifel Finance stated it has 6,014 shares. Timber Hill Lc reported 0.27% stake.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

Among 2 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chemical Financial had 3 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FIG Partners upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, February 8 report.

Analysts await Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CHFC’s profit will be $72.27 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Chemical Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 30,876 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 49,111 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.03% or 14,400 shares. Dean Mngmt stated it has 31,235 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 486,799 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 234,100 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Putnam Investments Lc holds 0.01% or 107,600 shares. Shine Advisory holds 0% or 89 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Limited Co stated it has 0.06% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 38,011 shares. Eagle Boston Mgmt invested 1.05% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 19,100 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 702,396 were accumulated by Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh. Cornerstone holds 0% or 25 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. On Thursday, June 13 SHAFER THOMAS C bought $249,611 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) or 6,380 shares. KLAESER DENNIS L had bought 10,018 shares worth $392,205 on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $395,789 were bought by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13. 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 were bought by TORGOW GARY on Thursday, June 13.