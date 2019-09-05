Chemical Bank Cut Stake in Microchip Technology (MCHP) as Market Value Declined; Spirit Of America Management Lifted Stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) as Stock Value Declined

Spirit Of America Management Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) by 34.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp bought 62,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 242,433 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 180,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 7.21 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 04/05/2018 – Marathon Oil at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 36.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 29,915 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 47,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 7.52 million shares traded or 225.55% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Cash Flow From Operations $359.6M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY COMPLETES MICROSEMI ACQUISITION; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018

Analysts await Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 22.02% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.68 per share. MCHP’s profit will be $306.61 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Microchip Technology Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.80% EPS growth.

