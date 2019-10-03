Chemical Bank Cut Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position by $1.64 Million; Share Price Declined; Hca Healthcare Com (HCA) Holder Redmond Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 8,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 16,798 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31M, down from 25,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $10.56 during the last trading session, reaching $196.23. About 3.25 million shares traded or 224.43% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc Com (HCA) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,672 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 11,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $116.17. About 672,994 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Shell Asset Co holds 10,384 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 61,269 shares. Harris Associate Limited Partnership accumulated 3.43 million shares. Provise Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company, Florida-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Moody Financial Bank Division accumulated 0.33% or 59,402 shares. Coastline holds 0.41% or 14,415 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 688,168 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 401,626 shares. Davenport And Co Limited Co accumulated 8,415 shares. Ameriprise holds 583,517 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,000 shares. Community Bancshares Na invested in 2,441 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 12.14M were accumulated by Vanguard. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 49,940 shares stake.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) by 5,583 shares to 22,360 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp Com (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,917 shares to 7,274 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.