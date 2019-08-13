Chemical Bank Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Position in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Has Boosted by $22.24 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.61B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 1.28 million shares traded or 12.70% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 18/04/2018 – BHP Raises Nickel Output as China Speeds Shift to Electric Autos; 23/03/2018 – TOKYO — The U.S. imposition of controversial import tariffs is “regrettable,” said Andrew Mackenzie, CEO of Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, warning that such action risks sparking a trade war; 05/03/2018 – SHELL SAYS BHP SHALE `FITS PROFILE’ FOR EXPANSION; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton 3Q Iron Ore Output 58M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 06/04/2018 – BHP’s Escondida Copper Mine Ramps Up Production; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – FY IRON ORE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REDUCED TO BETWEEN 272 AND 274 MT (100% BASIS) REFLECTING CAR DUMPER RELIABILITY ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – BHP Making Good Progress on US Shale Sale, Says CEO; 05/03/2018 MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 18/04/2018 – BHP CEO Says Shale Sale Progressing to Plan; Bids Expected by June; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,190 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 16,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $6.02 during the last trading session, reaching $249.22. About 2.44M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 356,811 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $32.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 834,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 700,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call).