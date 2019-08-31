Chemed New (CHE) Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding by $1.48 Million

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 72,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49M, up from 57,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 5.59M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 1,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 1,470 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 2,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $429.43. About 76,455 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Carroll Fincl Assoc owns 50 shares. Prudential Fincl has 10,981 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 1,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 13,260 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 1,052 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 8,480 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 30,845 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc reported 800 shares. Huntington Savings Bank holds 0% or 122 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 2,813 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Comerica Bank owns 10,982 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 6,749 shares stake. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.12M for 33.24 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chemed Corporation Releases Updated Guidance – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Global Medical REIT’s (NYSE:GMRE) Share Price Gain of 20% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1,744 shares to 3,077 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares to 5,570 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 84,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,348 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Services invested in 0.75% or 22,742 shares. Sadoff Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 408,196 shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt has 0.14% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,068 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc stated it has 1.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Professional Advisory Service invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Com holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 51,684 shares. Utd Fire Gru holds 76,000 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 1.79M shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,406 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0.34% or 15,616 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 4.51 million shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.29% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Callahan Advsr Limited Company accumulated 118,745 shares. Sei Investments Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).