Chemed New (CHE) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Stock Price Rose, Avenir Has Cut Holding by $932,580

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 418,072 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81 million, down from 435,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.45. About 428,911 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 3,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 253,071 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.00M, down from 256,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $436.91. About 152,575 shares traded or 35.34% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.70 million for 33.00 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares to 161,240 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.