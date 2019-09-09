Chemed New (CHE) Holder Caxton Associates LP Cut Its Stake by $463,680 as Market Valuation Rose; Buckingham Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in General Electric Co (GE) by $878,517 as Share Value Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9761.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 97,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 98,613 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.85M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – GE Poised For Best Day In Three Years After Results — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 02/04/2018 – Musk Joke Falls Flat; GE Healthcare Slims Down: Industrials Wrap; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 26/03/2018 – FDA: GE Healthcare, LLC- DATEX-OHMEDA AISYS CS2 ALADIN2 CASSETTE Cassettes are intended to be used to deliver anesthetic; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 1,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 1,470 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 2,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $439.82. About 133,063 shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.80 million for 33.22 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $206,430 activity.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,259 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15,259 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12,588 shares to 9,517 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,490 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.