Chemed (CHE) Stock Rose While Meeder Asset Management Boosted Stake by $344,520; Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Cut Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $628,642

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 55.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 1,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The institutional investor held 3,022 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $967,000, up from 1,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $428.44. About 194,038 shares traded or 83.94% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 3.83 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 8,491 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc reported 935 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 5,576 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145,216 shares. Delta Mngmt Limited Com owns 1,265 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Moreover, Piedmont has 0.02% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 1,546 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 189 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Llc reported 750 shares. Massachusetts Ma invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Bluemountain Cap Management Limited owns 40,537 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 546,357 shares. Cookson Peirce And invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Quantbot Tech LP reported 10,399 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $206,430 activity.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18,320 shares to 20,549 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 60,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,066 shares, and cut its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.75 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 120,386 shares. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 2,484 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.11% or 9,255 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 17,120 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A, New York-based fund reported 9,080 shares. Enterprise Svcs holds 203 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 1.58% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.6% or 1.77 million shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 2.82 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. 10,928 were reported by Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 20,885 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 10 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 2.59% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 82,126 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 37,553 shares.