Chemed (CHE) Stock Price Rose While Riverbridge Partners Has Cut Its Stake; Loudon Investment Management Lowered Block H & R (HRB) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corporation (CHE) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 36,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 433,539 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.76M, down from 469,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $426.98. About 78,470 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 48.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 20,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 22,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 42,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 2.02 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N – COMPANY REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 19/03/2018 – H&R Block advises gig economy workers to organize tax documents, file and prepare for next year; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – “CONTINUES TO PURSUE SALES OF U.S. RETAIL AND REMAINING U.S. INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES”; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 10/04/2018 – H&R Block’s vast product lineup lets taxpayers file however they want; 12/03/2018 – IRS more likely to question returns than taxpayers think; 14/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – PART OF PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY U.S. $205.9 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT ON PORTFOLIO; 13/04/2018 – H&R CENTURY UNION 000892.SZ SAYS PRELIM 2017 NET PROFIT UP 59.2 PCT Y/Y AT 422.1 MLN YUAN

Analysts await H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.91 EPS, down 9.64% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.83 per share. After $-0.72 actual EPS reported by H&R Block, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), The Stock That Dropped 20% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “H&R Block Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 08/28: (NTNX) (SPWH) (GES) Higher; (OLLI) (BOX) (HRB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.46 million for 32.25 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Chemed To Report Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings July 25, Related Conference Call To Be Held On July 26 – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is Chemed (CHE) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Chemed Corporation Releases Updated Guidance – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 32 Cents – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chemed board adds to share repurchase program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

