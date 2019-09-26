Chemed (CHE) Share Value Rose While Riverbridge Partners Has Cut Holding by $21.98 Million; Lindsell Train LTD Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Decreased by $3.47 Million

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chemed Corporation (CHE) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 61,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 372,495 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.41 million, down from 433,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Chemed Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $423.72. About 117,588 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE)

Lindsell Train Ltd decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $732.74M, down from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.09. About 6.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.81 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.70M for 32.00 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

