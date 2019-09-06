Chemed (CHE) Reaches $439.82 High on Sep, 6; Financial Architects Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

The stock of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) reached all time high today, Sep, 6 and still has $466.21 target or 6.00% above today’s $439.82 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.00 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $466.21 PT is reached, the company will be worth $420.18M more. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $439.82. About 132,495 shares traded or 16.60% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE)

Financial Architects Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 1839.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 9,196 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 9,696 shares with $1.08M value, up from 500 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $251.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch offers to sell Sky News to Disney to win pay-TV prize; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 10.83% above currents $139.55 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “In-Line” on Tuesday, August 20. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10.

Financial Architects Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD) stake by 4,907 shares to 200 valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc (Call) stake by 1,174 shares and now owns 100 shares. Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.25M are owned by Palestra Capital Management Lc. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability reported 233,190 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 899,287 shares. Hbk Investments Lp reported 1.05% stake. 28,832 are held by Tirschwell Loewy Inc. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc owns 226,036 shares or 1.35% of their US portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt Lp has 3.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2.04M shares. Blackrock stated it has 109.04 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,035 shares. 19,071 were reported by Boston Advisors Llc. Moreover, Bruni J V & Co Co has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,176 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Republic Inv Mngmt has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc invested 1.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Guardian Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,259 shares.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Holding Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares While The Price Zoomed 305% Higher – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 32 Cents – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “These were the best Cincinnati stocks in 2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 7.82% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $52.70M for 33.22 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity. Shares for $206,430 were bought by WALSH GEORGE J III on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 24 investors sold Chemed Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First L P reported 84,724 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 5,700 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 1,960 shares. Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has 0.37% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 91,863 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,306 shares. California-based Whittier Tru Com has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 6,856 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 39,584 shares stake. Mufg Americas Holding Corp invested in 0% or 78 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.46% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 62,905 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc owns 0.26% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 651,303 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru invested in 0.05% or 501 shares. Boston Partners reported 0.05% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE).