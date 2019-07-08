Chemed (CHE) Reaches $368.83 52-Week High; Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Its Ceva (CEVA) Position

The stock of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) hit a new 52-week high and has $394.65 target or 7.00% above today’s $368.83 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.88B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $394.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $411.53M more. The stock decreased 0.67% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $368.83. About 10,705 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 1.43% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M; 06/03/2018 CHEMED CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased Ceva Inc (CEVA) stake by 26.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 37,800 shares as Ceva Inc (CEVA)’s stock declined 17.10%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 104,200 shares with $2.81 million value, down from 142,000 last quarter. Ceva Inc now has $545.95M valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 25,536 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 25.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS SUBSCRIBING TO CEVA CONVERTIBLE BOND OFFER FOR VALUE OF BETWEEN 380-450 MLN CHF; 25/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CEVA LOGISTICS AG TO RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Stable Outlook Reflects View Solid Operating Performance Is Sustained; 21/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO WILL HELP TO WIDEN CUSTOMER BASE, CEO TO FUW; 01/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 04/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Scots hairdresser Daryll Rowe pleads guilty to deliberately infecting victims with HI; 11/04/2018 – CEVA-XM6 Computer Vision and Deep Learning Platform Honored by Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards Program; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Appends Limited Default (LD) Designation To Ceva Group Plc Caa2-PD Probability Of Default Rating (PDR); 15/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S – FOR 2018 EXPECTS CONTINUED GOOD VOLUME AND REVENUE GROWTH

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CEVA had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CEVA Collaborates with Ellisys to Achieve SIG Qualification for its Bluetooth® 5.1 Low Energy IP – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MorningCore Technology License CEVA DSP for High Performance Wireless and Automotive Communication Platforms – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.83, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CEVA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 5.56% less from 19.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Llc holds 0.02% or 126,629 shares. Granahan Invest Ma invested in 171,871 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Vanguard Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 2.36M shares. Baillie Gifford Company invested in 417,766 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 568 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability stated it has 226,692 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 13,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 30,983 shares. Pinebridge LP reported 9,821 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 387,363 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc holds 0% or 176,001 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc invested in 0% or 124,058 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Moreover, Van Eck Associate Corp has 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 8,293 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 24 investors sold Chemed Corporation shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp reported 145,216 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). The New York-based Timessquare Mngmt Limited has invested 0.42% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,902 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 0% or 57,746 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.01% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Fiera Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 39,129 shares. Moreover, Parametrica Ltd has 0.64% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 939 shares. Caxton L P has invested 0.07% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). State Teachers Retirement Systems has 30,845 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 159,456 were accumulated by National Bank Of America De.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 9.96% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.81 per share. CHE’s profit will be $49.25 million for 29.84 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.82% EPS growth.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. It operates through two divisions, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It has a 30.04 P/E ratio. The firm offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

More notable recent Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Chemed Corporation’s (NYSE:CHE) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Chemed Corporation (CHE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Roto-Rooter Buys Oakland, California Franchise – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Chemed Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CHE) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.