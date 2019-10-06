Chemed (CHE) Position Held by Smith Asset Management Group Lp; Moore Capital Management LP Lifted Holding in Cameco (CCJ) as Market Value Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Chemed Corp (CHE) by 594.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 26,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 30,757 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10M, up from 4,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $412.47. About 57,339 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 13/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE TO PARTICIPATE IN THE UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI BUSINESS OF HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 32.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 97,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 397,515 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1.42 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 215,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18,208 shares to 251,054 shares, valued at $73.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 29,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,260 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $206,430 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CHE shares while 111 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 1.43% less from 13.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 57,800 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Millennium Lc has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 211,866 shares. Pnc Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 1,116 shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 1.70M shares. British Columbia Mgmt has 0.25% invested in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 85,000 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.36% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). 5,065 were accumulated by Johnson Inv Counsel. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 2,351 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Leavell Investment Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Florida-based Raymond James Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 315,348 shares.