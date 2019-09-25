Chemed (CHE) Forms $423.31 Double Top; Alliancebernstein LP Has Decreased By $5.13 Million Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position

Alliancebernstein Lp decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 6.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Alliancebernstein Lp sold 45,761 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Alliancebernstein Lp holds 706,014 shares with $79.69 million value, down from 751,775 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $41.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 1.92M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES REPORTS OFFERING OF $750M NOTES; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X Immersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct

Chemed Corporation (CHE) formed double top with $436.01 target or 3.00% above today’s $423.31 share price. Chemed Corporation (CHE) has $6.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $6.72 during the last trading session, reaching $423.31. About 98,854 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Rev $439.2M; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED CORP CHE.N – COMPANY HAS REITERATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q ADJ EPS $2.72, EST. $2.36; 19/04/2018 – CHEMED 1Q SERVICE REV. $439.2M, EST. $419.3M

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 9,157 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1.00M are held by Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc. France-based Axa has invested 0.22% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 7,090 are owned by Rothschild Investment Il. Andra Ap has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Carroll Finance Assocs reported 159 shares. 1.05M were accumulated by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Bessemer Group reported 731 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 169,605 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 7,192 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Blair William Il has 12,502 shares. 1,142 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability. Community Retail Bank Na owns 116 shares. Coldstream Management Inc, Washington-based fund reported 29,033 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com reported 312,031 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -2.09% below currents $112.68 stock price. Analog Devices had 8 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 22. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Thursday, September 12.

Alliancebernstein Lp increased 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) stake by 12,853 shares to 486,832 valued at $22.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) stake by 12,790 shares and now owns 137,847 shares. Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $206,430 activity. WALSH GEORGE J III bought $206,430 worth of stock.