Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI) EPS Estimated At $-0.16; Shorts at Kura Oncology (KURA) Lowered By 3.58%

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) had a decrease of 3.58% in short interest. KURA’s SI was 2.79 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.58% from 2.90M shares previously. With 224,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s short sellers to cover KURA’s short positions. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 471,641 shares traded or 44.64% up from the average. Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has declined 5.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.72% the S&P500. Some Historical KURA News: 09/04/2018 – Kura Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 22/04/2018 – It is made from all-American ingredients. It uses Brooklyn water. The head brewer watched lots of YouTube. Yet the finished product of Brooklyn Kura, the new sake brewery and taproom in Brooklyn, New York, is a thing of wonder; 22/05/2018 – ONCODNA SAYS FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Kura Oncology at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KURA ONCOLOGY – EXPECTS CURRENT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND CURRENT OPERATIONS INTO FIRST HALF OF 2020; 22/05/2018 – OncoDNA announces screening collaboration with Kura Oncology; 16/05/2018 – Kura Oncology at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 08/04/2018 – NIGERIAN ARMY: 149 HOSTAGES RESCUED IN YERIMERI KURA VILLAGE; 12/03/2018 Kura Oncology 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 09/05/2018 – Kura Oncology Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for May. 16

Analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. It closed at $5.72 lastly. It is down 9.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. The company has market cap of $776.29 million. The Company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

More notable recent Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kura Oncology Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Revolving sushi restaurant Kura Sushi USA files for a $58 million IPO – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kura Oncology Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Kura Oncology, Inc. (KURA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., develops, makes, markets, and licenses rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $98.19 million. It offers rapid tests for the detection of HIV and syphilis antibodies. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include lateral flow rapid HIV tests and Dual Path Platform (DPP) HIV 1/2 Assay Test, which detect antibodies to HIV 1 and 2 with visually interpreted results; a DPP HIV-Syphilis multiplex test for the detection of antibodies to HIV and syphilis; and a test for the detection of Hepatitis-C.

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Receives CE Mark for its Point-of-Care Multiplex Test for Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces 2019 Analyst and Investor Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 22, 2019.