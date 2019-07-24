Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Comparison side by side

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diagnostic Substances. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chembio Diagnostics Inc. 7 3.06 N/A -0.65 0.00 Meridian Bioscience Inc. 14 2.41 N/A 0.62 18.13

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. and Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chembio Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -37.8% -27.9% Meridian Bioscience Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.84. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. Its rival Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6 and 4.3 respectively. Meridian Bioscience Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. and Meridian Bioscience Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chembio Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Meridian Bioscience Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 48.76% for Chembio Diagnostics Inc. with average target price of $9. Competitively Meridian Bioscience Inc. has a consensus target price of $10, with potential downside of -14.24%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Chembio Diagnostics Inc. seems more appealing than Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chembio Diagnostics Inc. and Meridian Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.7% and 95% respectively. Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chembio Diagnostics Inc. 2.21% 17.69% 14.6% 15.78% -9.25% 38.69% Meridian Bioscience Inc. -1.67% -12.75% -31.88% -43.1% -19.28% -35.37%

For the past year Chembio Diagnostics Inc. had bullish trend while Meridian Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Meridian Bioscience Inc. beats Chembio Diagnostics Inc.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., develops, manufactures, markets, and licenses rapid point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. It offers rapid tests for the detection of HIV and syphilis antibodies. The companyÂ’s products include lateral flow rapid HIV tests and Dual Path Platform (DPP) HIV 1/2 Assay Test, which detect antibodies to HIV 1 and 2 with visually interpreted results; a DPP HIV-Syphilis multiplex test for the detection of antibodies to HIV and syphilis; and a test for the detection of Hepatitis-C. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. sells its products under the STAT-PAK, SURE CHECK, STAT VIEW, or DPP trademarks, as well as under the private labels of its marketing partners to medical laboratories and hospitals, governmental and public health entities, non-governmental organizations, medical professionals, and retail establishments in the United States and internationally. The company has collaboration agreements with Concussion Science Group Division of Perseus Science Group LLC to develop a POC diagnostic test for traumatic brain injury; and collaboration with an international diagnostics company to develop a POC diagnostic test for a specific type of cancer. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, New York.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segmentÂ’s products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; Helicobacter pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and tests to detect Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.