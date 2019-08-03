Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Shares Declined While Longwood Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 19,167 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 21,519 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 17,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.87% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 503,500 shares to 815,000 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 760,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Analysts await Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Approval of Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya Point-of-Care Multiplex Test by Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency – GlobeNewswire” on April 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Approval of Dengue Point-of-Care Test by Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Revenue Nasdaq:CEMI – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CEMI) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Mary Lake Polan to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris: A Killer Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 08, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Slack changes ticker symbol to WORK ahead of New York Stock Exchange debut – CNBC” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Philip Morris’ Cigarette Business Remains Strong, Argus Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Promises Double-Digit Total Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,772 shares to 30,449 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,498 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).