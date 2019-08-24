Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Sysco (SYY) Position Has Increased by Gradient Investments Llc

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 35,518 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 2823.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 115,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 119,120 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 4,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company National Bank invested in 700,320 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 728 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers accumulated 6,396 shares. Laurion Mngmt LP holds 0.03% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 29,672 shares. 7,312 were accumulated by Loudon Investment Mgmt. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Il has 0.1% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hemenway Tru Ltd reported 10,740 shares. Moreover, Ar Asset Management Inc has 0.25% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 41,833 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 96,375 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc holds 0.51% or 119,120 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd invested in 7,574 shares or 0.04% of the stock. American Rech & reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). The Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.49% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Callahan Advisors Lc has 0.68% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 54,722 shares.

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 156,137 shares to 3,313 shares, valued at $190,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 18,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,797 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE) by 63,587 shares to 139,916 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,690 shares, and cut its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp.