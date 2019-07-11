Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $756,250; Westlake Chem (WLK) Holder Alpha Windward Raised Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 30,656 shares traded. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 9.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (WLK) by 2395.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $411,000, up from 243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 683,535 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Outlook for Westlake Chemical Corp. to Positive; Affirms Baa3 Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “OpenGate Capital Completes Sale of NAKAN to Westlake Chemical Corporation – Financial Post” published on January 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Westlake Chemical Corporation’s (NYSE:WLK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Westlake Chemical Announces Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call Information – Business Wire” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,600 shares to 148 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,551 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.07% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Renaissance Technology Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 339,200 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 0% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 152,914 shares. Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Asset Management One Company owns 20,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Bokf Na reported 24,028 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Commerce State Bank has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Whittier Tru holds 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) or 12 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 0% or 47 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Trexquant Lp holds 39,527 shares.