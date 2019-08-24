Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Market Valuation Declined While Perkins Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $756,250; As Micron Technology (MU) Market Valuation Rose, Kames Capital Plc Decreased Position by $1.25 Million

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc. (MU) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 225,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.32 million, down from 256,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 124.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 151,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 272,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 121,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 35,518 shares traded or 10.72% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – WILL RECEIVE FUNDING FROM LUMIRADX, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN MILESTONES, TO DEVELOP CERTAIN NEW POC INFECTIOUS DISEASE TESTS; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungu; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Micron (MU) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 423,964 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Inc Wa accumulated 137,312 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 706 shares. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.21% or 27,185 shares. Van Eck Associates, New York-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp accumulated 2.17M shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 136,096 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Valley National Advisers invested in 0.01% or 816 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 2,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.29M were accumulated by Viking Glob Lp. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 37,574 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 49,013 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 10,892 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 1.61% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 181,613 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66 million for 26.20 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 29,374 shares to 389,904 shares, valued at $96.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 30,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 693,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio’s French Partner AAZ-LMB Wins Prix Galien International for Best Medical Technology with autotest VIH® – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Ebola Virus Diagnostic Test Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chembio teams up with Takeda on point-of-care test – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics Announces Approval of Zika, Dengue and Chikungunya Point-of-Care Multiplex Test by Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63 million and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehs Corp by 182,256 shares to 91,744 shares, valued at $327,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,710 shares, and cut its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).