Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Market Valuation Declined While Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Position; Ppl (PPL) Holder Moors & Cabot Has Trimmed Holding by $617,117 as Stock Value Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.96. About 89,680 shares traded or 161.17% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI); 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Announces Agreement with Bio-Manguinhos to Commercialize Point-of-Care Tests for Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya in Brazil; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics Names John Potthoff, Ph.D. to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.17. About 3.92M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 152,200 shares to 206,000 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,784 shares to 25,006 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).