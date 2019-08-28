Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Lowered Holding by $1.73 Million as Shares Declined; Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Market Value Declined While Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Its Position

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 345,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 41,667 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231,000, down from 387,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Chembio Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 76,904 shares traded or 131.50% up from the average. Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has declined 46.46% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CEMI News: 22/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and Massachusetts General Hospital Enter Memorandum Of Understanding to Develop Point-of-Care Fever Diagnostic Test; 08/03/2018 Chembio Diagnostics 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 3.7% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 24/05/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BIO-MANGUINHOS TO COMMERCIALIZE CO’S POC DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR DENGUE, ZIKA & CHIKUNGUNYA IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – Chembio Diagnostics and LumiraDx Enter Collaboration to Develop New Point-of-Care Diagnostic Tests for Infectious Diseases; 09/05/2018 – Gagnon Securities Buys New 1.4% Position in Chembio Diagnostics; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS – FOLLOWING REGULATORY APPROVAL, COMMERCIALIZATION, CO WILL SELL REAGENTS TO, RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM, LUMIRADX ON SALES; 25/04/2018 – CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC – AGREEMENT INCLUDES POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT OF A VARIETY OF NEW POC TESTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chembio Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEMI)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 65,022 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q EPS 6c; 08/05/2018 – RLH Corp Appoints Nate Troup Chief Acctg Officer; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q EPS 10c; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – IN 2018, ANTICIPATED SALES OF HOTELS WILL REDUCE COMPANY HOTEL DIVISIONAL PROFITABILITY; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Launches Artificial Intelligence Virtual Agent For Central Reservations Across Entire Brand Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Corporation Appoints Gary Sims Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RLH Corporation Provides Update on Expectations for Asset Sales – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogistiCare Announces Leadership Transition Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Coliseum Capital Management and Vindico Capital Acquire RLH Corporation Shares Previously Held by HNA Investment Management – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 15, 2018.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 1.30 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. 14,600 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Marathon Cap Management has 159,090 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Washington Trust Commercial Bank reported 65,815 shares. 40,245 were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 14,000 shares. Boston Partners reported 148,600 shares stake. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 76,831 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 2.04M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rutabaga Cap Management Limited Liability Ma reported 481,052 shares stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 6,009 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.06% or 451,953 shares. 51,900 were accumulated by Royal Bancshares Of Canada.

More notable recent Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chembio Diagnostics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chembio Diagnostics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chembio Diagnostics and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Enter Collaboration to Develop Point-of-Care Diagnostic Test – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.