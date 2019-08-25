Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 39 13.27 N/A -0.15 0.00 Zovio Inc 4 0.17 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Chegg Inc. and Zovio Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Chegg Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Zovio Inc has a 2.09 beta which is 109.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chegg Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Zovio Inc is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Chegg Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zovio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Chegg Inc. and Zovio Inc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zovio Inc 0 0 0 0.00

$38.5 is Chegg Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -3.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Chegg Inc. and Zovio Inc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 73.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 4% of Chegg Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Zovio Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06% Zovio Inc -3.79% 4.67% -38.94% 0% 0% -39.43%

For the past year Chegg Inc. had bullish trend while Zovio Inc had bearish trend.

Summary

Chegg Inc. beats Zovio Inc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.