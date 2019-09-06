Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

We are comparing Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Education & Training Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 39 12.80 N/A -0.15 0.00 Laureate Education Inc. 16 1.17 N/A 0.73 22.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Chegg Inc. and Laureate Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% Laureate Education Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chegg Inc. Its rival Laureate Education Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Chegg Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Laureate Education Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chegg Inc. and Laureate Education Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Laureate Education Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 12.38% for Chegg Inc. with average price target of $38.5. Competitively Laureate Education Inc. has a consensus price target of $22.33, with potential upside of 26.23%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Laureate Education Inc. is looking more favorable than Chegg Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chegg Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.58% of Laureate Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4% of Chegg Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.2% of Laureate Education Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06% Laureate Education Inc. -0.06% 3.67% 4% 4.39% 14.38% 7.55%

For the past year Chegg Inc. has stronger performance than Laureate Education Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Laureate Education Inc. beats Chegg Inc.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through four segments: LatAm, Europe, AMEA, and GPS. The LatAm segment consists of campus-based institutions that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and offers online and hybrid courses and programs. The Europe segment provides professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The AMEA segment offers professional-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The GPS segment includes accredited online institutions, which serve working adults with undergraduate and graduate degree programs; and manages a hospitality and culinary institution, which serves students seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees, particularly in the fields of hospitality, art and design, culinary, and health sciences. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. Laureate Education, Inc. is a subsidiary of Wengen Alberta, Limited Partnership.