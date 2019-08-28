Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

As Education & Training Services businesses, Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 39 13.22 N/A -0.15 0.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 50 0.00 N/A 1.30 48.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Chegg Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 11%

Risk & Volatility

Chegg Inc.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Hailiang Education Group Inc. has a 0.22 beta which is 78.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Chegg Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Hailiang Education Group Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Chegg Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Chegg Inc. and Hailiang Education Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chegg Inc.’s consensus price target is $38.5, while its potential downside is -3.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Chegg Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4% are Chegg Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year Chegg Inc. has stronger performance than Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Summary

Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Chegg Inc.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.