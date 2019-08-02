Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 38 14.83 N/A -0.15 0.00 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Chegg Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Chegg Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% -0.1% -0.1%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chegg Inc. Its rival Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Chegg Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Chegg Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Chegg Inc. has an average price target of $38.5, and a -13.99% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Chegg Inc. and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.4% respectively. Chegg Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4%. Comparatively, 2.77% are Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. -3.26% 1.71% -17.57% -21.59% -64.04% -27.67%

For the past year Chegg Inc. has 58.06% stronger performance while Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has -27.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Chegg Inc. beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.