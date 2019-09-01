Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO)

Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) and Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO), both competing one another are Education & Training Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg Inc. 39 13.04 N/A -0.15 0.00 Career Education Corporation 18 2.37 N/A 0.88 21.52

In table 1 we can see Chegg Inc. and Career Education Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9% Career Education Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 12.9%

Volatility & Risk

Chegg Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Career Education Corporation has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Chegg Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Career Education Corporation has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chegg Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Career Education Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Chegg Inc. and Career Education Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Career Education Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Chegg Inc.’s downside potential is -2.88% at a $38.5 average price target. On the other hand, Career Education Corporation’s potential downside is -12.24% and its average price target is $18. The data provided earlier shows that Chegg Inc. appears more favorable than Career Education Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Chegg Inc. shares and 86% of Career Education Corporation shares. Chegg Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4%. Comparatively, Career Education Corporation has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06% Career Education Corporation -3.71% 0.74% 4.41% 47.55% 4.06% 66.02%

For the past year Chegg Inc. has weaker performance than Career Education Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Career Education Corporation beats Chegg Inc.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), Culinary Arts, and Transitional Group. Its colleges and universities include AIU, CTU, Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Briarcliffe College, Harrington College of Design, and Sanford-Brown College. The company offers masterÂ’s, doctoral, bachelorÂ’s, and associate degrees, as well as diploma and certificate programs. It provides academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technologies, cybersecurity, and healthcare management, as well as visual communication, design technologies, and criminal justice; and educational programs in culinary arts, as well as patisserie and baking. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total student enrollment of approximately 36,600 students. Career Education Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.