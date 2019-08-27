Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Rose While Penbrook Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $329,840; Brant Point Investment Management Position in Cdw (CDW) Has Increased by $5.24 Million as Stock Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 181.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 54,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The hedge fund held 84,534 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $112.77. About 511,766 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days

Penbrook Management Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penbrook Management Llc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 75,875 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 84,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penbrook Management Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 974,435 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 550,038 shares. Aperio Grp Llc stated it has 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Da Davidson & Company owns 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,571 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Howe Rusling stated it has 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 364,498 were reported by Renaissance Tech Ltd Company. Petrus Trust Lta has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,747 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,874 shares. Jennison Assocs Llc owns 1.59 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 92,016 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 14,064 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 24,076 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 692,979 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 21,870 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Assetmark Inc invested in 373 shares or 0% of the stock.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 27,987 shares to 50,343 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 14,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,000 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN).

