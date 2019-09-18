Chegg (CHGG) Stock Value Rose While P-A-W Capital Decreased Position by $760,000; Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Holding Has Lifted by Interocean Capital Llc

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 45,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 311,148 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65 million, up from 265,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 5.38M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $33.94. About 1.04M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola Euro Ptnrs F by 27,491 shares to 13,452 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Class B (NYSE:TAP) by 15,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,501 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 580,939 were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Paragon Mgmt Limited Liability owns 347 shares. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.38% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Duff & Phelps Invest Management holds 8,060 shares. Macquarie Gru holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13.31 million shares. 1.27M were accumulated by Agf. Stack Fin Management Inc reported 0.89% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,094 shares. Adirondack Trust Commerce invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paloma Prns Mngmt owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 23,993 shares. U S reported 0.13% stake. Calamos Limited Co holds 134,325 shares. Tributary Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,450 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dana Invest Advsr has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CHGG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 119.73 million shares or 14.25% less from 139.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 2.81M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. American Century holds 0.01% or 268,009 shares. Strs Ohio reported 76,900 shares stake. Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Com has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Nicholas Invest Limited Partnership accumulated 417,488 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) stated it has 4,630 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 77,169 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc Inc reported 0.68% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Federated Pa owns 100,000 shares. Myriad Asset Management invested in 6,900 shares. Clearbridge holds 2.50M shares. Macquarie Gru holds 0.01% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 150,833 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has 26,262 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 1.52 million shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaia Inc New by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.