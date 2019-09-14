Chegg (CHGG) Shares Rose While P-A-W Capital Trimmed by $760,000 Its Stake; Zacks Investment Management Has Raised Surmodics (SRDX) Position

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 167.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 29,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 47,490 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 17,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $631.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 81,224 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS: LEADERSHIP CHANGE, APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS GETS 501(K) CLEARANCE FOR BALLOON DILATION CATHETER; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Rev $75M-$79M Vs. Previous Guidance of $72M-$75M; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS SAYS CFO LAFRENCE TO RESIGN; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets From Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Pdt Solutions Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – Surmodics Acquires Thrombectomy Technology Assets from Embolitech, Strengthening Peripheral Vascular Whole-Product Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics Announces Leadership Change And Appointment Of Interim CFO; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 16/05/2018 – Surmodics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC SRDX.O SAYS CFO ANDREW LAFRENCE RESIGNED

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 1.50 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.96 million shares or 3.26% more from 11.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street stated it has 523,716 shares. 99,935 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 161,738 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Port Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc holds 17,300 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 20,783 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Company has 242,195 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 37,268 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 4,773 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 132,150 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 9,767 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 29,628 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX).

More notable recent Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is SurModics (SRDX) Down 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Buy Surmodics (SRDX) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BioScrip Closes Option Care Merger, Incurs Wider Q2 Loss – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Surmodics (SRDX) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PRGO or SRDX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 86,670 shares to 360,834 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 34,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,046 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chegg, Inc.’s (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chegg (CHGG) to Acquire Thinkful – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Options Traders Could Triple Their Money on Chegg Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chegg Inc (CHGG) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.