Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Decreased Position by $129.79 Million; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stock Rose, Van Berkom & Associates Has Upped by $1.45 Million Its Stake

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 49.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 3.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.59M, down from 6.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 113,750 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 172.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 9,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $103.57. About 123,652 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 46,942 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $69.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Renal Associates Holdings by 78,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69M shares, and cut its stake in Primoris Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 244,550 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Capstone Invest Advsr holds 58,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 744,703 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1,781 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 121,018 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Legal & General Group Plc holds 0% or 54,947 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 77,169 shares. Selkirk Mngmt Llc accumulated 323,000 shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp reported 248,387 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech reported 27,800 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 1,536 shares. Fiera Cap Corp owns 108,099 shares.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 501,300 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $140.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L.