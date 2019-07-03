Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Seatown Holdings Has Upped Holding by $1.99 Million; Canal Insurance Company Position in Garmin Ord (GRMN) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 536,267 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS; 15/03/2018 – Garmin® unveils Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 435.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 52,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 776,250 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares to 40,009 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 286,880 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $8.45 million activity. BROWN ANDREW J sold 81,270 shares worth $2.86 million.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 20.14 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY) by 35,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS).