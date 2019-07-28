Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Upped Position; First Heartland Consultants Stake In Boeing Co (BA) Was Increased

First Heartland Consultants Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc bought 1,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,438 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 7,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL EX-IM BANK WILL RESTART OPERATIONS; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 18/05/2018 – CUBAN STATE-RUN MEDIA REPORTS BOEING 737 AIRPLANE CRASHED SHORTLY AFTER TAKING OFF FROM JOSE MARTI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 51,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 436,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64 million, up from 385,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 883,267 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. 43,013 shares were sold by Schultz Nathan J., worth $1.59 million on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saia Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 79,133 shares to 322,020 shares, valued at $19.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quantenna Communicationsinc by 68,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,080 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomicsinc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.