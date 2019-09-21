Chegg (CHGG) Shareholder Penn Capital Management Co Has Decreased Position by $352,906; Sunbelt Securities Increased Its Holding in Netflix (NFLX) as Valuation Declined

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 103.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 1,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 1,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix CEO’s pay soars amid bonus-rigging lawsuit; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 20/04/2018 – Movies: Comic Performers Play It Dark in Netflix Movies; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The hedge fund held 214,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 224,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 1.14 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – CHEGG DEEPENS INVESTMENT IN WRITING & AI WITH PURCHASE OF WRITE; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 15/05/2018 – Hitchwood Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Chegg; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 03/04/2018 – CHEGG CLOSES OFFERING OF $300M OF 0.25% CONV. SR 2023 NOTES; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,350 shares. 648,341 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company invested in 702 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gru Limited Liability reported 311 shares stake. Js Capital Mgmt Lc has 6.88% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Numerixs Technology Inc invested 1.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Centurylink Invest has invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Martingale Asset LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Allen Management Limited Liability invested in 34,812 shares. Burns J W & Incorporated Ny has 19,926 shares. Smith Moore holds 1,178 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 5,100 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,016 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Computer Sys (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 23,204 shares to 39,466 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 34,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.